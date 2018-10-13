WATCH | Newtowncashel songstress Siobhan Casey wows Longford audience with her performance of 'The Town I Loved So Well'

One of the highlights of the 2018 Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards gala ceremony in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday night was a beautiful rendition of Phil Coulter's powerful and nostalgic ballad 'The Town I Loved So Well' by Newtowncashel songstress and award recipient Siobhan Casey.



Irish music enthusiast and community activist, Siobhan, in conversation with another Newtowncashel native, Martin Skelly, said she was very humbled to be among an amazing group of award recipients. She spoke of her love of music and how she found it to be soothing, spiritual and very healing.

An All-Ireland Scór winner on two occasions, Siobhán pointed out to Martin, a former Longford and Leinster GAA Chairperson, that the GAA could do more to promote the Irish culture through the medium of Scór. "The GAA don't promote Scór enough and it should be encouraged in every small club in the country."



Siobhán won her All-Ireland Scór titles with the Shannon Rovers club (Terryglass and Ballinderry) in Tipperary and said she regretted not winning while wearing the Longford county colours.

