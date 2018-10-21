WATCH | Edgeworthstown's Majella Doherty Kelly has 'the best family in the world'

"I have the best family in the world," declared Majella Doherty Kelly as she was interviewed on stage at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2018 on Friday, October 12 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Renowned for her fundraising efforts around Edgeworthstown, Majella was presented with her award by another Edgeworthstown lady, the 2018 Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan, who was representing the sponsors of the award, Valentine's Bar, Longford town.

Majella said she was fortunate to have the best family in the world and that everyone was behind her no matter what task she undertook.

"I'm stuck in everything," she said. The death of her father and the care shown to him by the local palliative care team, inspired her 'to do something' positive and she organised a fundraiser for the palliative care team.

Majella was also the driving force for a major fundraiser in Edgeworthstown - Mostrim Stars Go Country - in aid of Dr Laura Noonan, Laura's Russian Lifeline.

Watch | Longford swimmer Darragh Greene driven by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ambition

GALLERY | Fr Brendan O'Sullivan chosen as Midlands Simon Community Longford Person the Year 2018

WATCH | Ardagh athlete Cian McPhillips honoured as Longford Young Person of the Year

WATCH | Lanesboro’s Fr Brendan O’Sullivan ‘deeply taken aback’ to be honoured as Longford Person of the Year

WATCH | Mullinalaghta district nurse Marie McGivney loves to help others