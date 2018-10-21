Watch | Longford swimmer Darragh Greene driven by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ambition

Rising Longford swimming star Darragh Greene was one of ten nominees honoured at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2018 on Friday, October 12 at a gala ceremony in the Longford Arms Hotel.

In conversation with Martin Skelly, he spoke of the 'great sacrifices' he makes in regard to his training regimé.

"I train a minimum of three times a day, six days a week," Darragh pointed out. "I rarely get home but there is great reward representing your county and country."

Darragh is aiming to swim for Ireland at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He thanked his family, friends and Longford Swimming Club for their support over the years.

