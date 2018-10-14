WATCH | Longford football stalwart Dermot Brady derived great satisfaction from inter-county career

An ever-present in the blue and gold between 2001 and 2017, Longford lined out in the National League and Championship during 2018 minus their dependable and versatile defender, Dermot Brady, who opted to call time on his inter-county career.



One of the most highly regarded and respected players to ever wear the Longford jersey, Dermot was among the ten people honoured at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2018 at the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday night in recognition of his sterling service to the county cause.

Also read: Longford warrior Dermot Brady departs inter-county cauldron with no regrets

Dermot, in conversation with Martin Skelly, revealed that he derived great satisfaction from his inter-county career and he was sorry it was all over now.

WATCH | Lanesboro’s Fr Brendan O’Sullivan ‘deeply taken aback’ to be honoured as Longford Person of the Year

WATCH | Newtowncashel songstress Siobhan Casey wows Longford audience with her performance of 'The Town I Loved So Well'

WATCH | Mullinalaghta district nurse Marie McGivney loves to help others