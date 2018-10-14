GALLERY | Fr Brendan O'Sullivan chosen as Midlands Simon Community Longford Person the Year 2018
Lanesboro native Fr Brendan O’Sullivan was the very popular winner of the Midlands Simon Community Longford Person of the Year 2018 at Friday’s gala awards ceremony in the Longford Arms Hotel.
Longford People of the Year Awards 2018
Overall Winner: Fr Brendan O’Sullivan (sponsor Kiernan Structural Steel Limited)
Ten nominees
Young Person of the Year: Cian McPhillips (sponsor Bank of Ireland)
Darragh Greene (sponsor Longford Credit Union)
Fr Brendan O’Sullivan (sponsor Chris Cullen Construction, Lanesboro)
Marie McGivney (sponsor McCarrick Brothers Stonehouse Cash & Carry, Longford)
Majella Doherty Kelly (sponsor Valentine’s Bar, Longford)
Colm Harte (sponsor Kiernan Milling)
John Connell (sponsor Ulster Bank)
Siobhan Casey (sponsor McDonalds, Longford)
Dermot Brady (sponsor Vocella’s, Longford)
Eoin McGinnity (sponsor David Blessington Concrete Works)
Associate sponsors…
Connellan Solicitors, Benny Ledwith Building Contractor, Tool & Plastic Company Limited, Garvey’s Garden Sheds, Mulleady’s Waste Disposal, ProTrans, Paul & Vincent Milling, Apple Green Filling Station, Byrne’s Filling Station, Viewmount House, Loughrey’s Pharmacy, Nolan’s Garage and AIB.
