GALLERY | Fr Brendan O'Sullivan chosen as Midlands Simon Community Longford Person the Year 2018

Fr Brendan O'Sullivan (4th from left) was honoured as the Midlands Simon Community Longford Person the Year 2018 and he is pictured accepting his award from main sponsor of the event, Frank Kiernan, Kiernan Structural Steel Limited. Also in the photo are Cllr Joe Flaherty (compére and MC), Martin Skelly (organising committee), Tony O'Riordan (Midlands Simon CEO) and Noel Greene (Community Fundraising Coordinator Midlands Simon).

Midlands Simon Community Longford Person the Year 2018, Fr Brendan O'Sullivan, accepts his award from main sponsor of the event, Frank Kiernan, Kiernan Structural Steel Limited.

Ardagh athlete Cian McPhillips, Young Person of the Year winner at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards in the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday night last, receives his award from Brenda Madden (representing sponsors Bank of Ireland).

Lisa Vocella of Vocella's Restaurant, Longford town, presents former Longford inter-county footballer Dermot Brady with his award at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards.

Niamh Donlon, Ulster Bank Longford, presenting author of 'The Cow Book', John Connell, with his award at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2018 in the Longford Arms Hotel last Friday night.

Claire Campbell, on behalf of sponsor David Blessington Concrete Works, presents Eoin McGinnity with his award at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Mullinalaghta district nurse Marie McGivney accepts her award from Pat McCarrick, of sponsors McCarrick Brothers Stonehouse Cash & Carry, Longford, on Friday night last at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards.

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan (on behalf of sponsor Valentine's Bar, Longford) presenting Edgeworthstown community activist Majella Doherty Kelly with her award at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards.

Annette O'Neill, on behalf of sponsors Seamus & Mairead Rawle of McDonald's Longford, presents Siobhan Casey (Newtowncashel) with her award at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards.

Colm Harte (Killoe) is pictured accepting his award at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards from Cllr Micheál Carrigy, who was representing sponsors Kiernan Milling.

John Fitzsimons (Longford Credit Union) presents swimmer Darragh Greene with his award at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards on Friday night in the Longford Arms Hotel.