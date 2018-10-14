WATCH | Ardagh athlete Cian McPhillips honoured as Longford Young Person of the Year

2018 has been a truly phenomenal year for talented Ardagh athlete Cian McPhillips and on Friday night last he was honoured as the Young Person of the Year at the third annual Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year gala awards function in the Longford Arms Hotel.

In conversation with Martin Skelly after he picked up his award, Cian gave some insights into his training regime and diet and revealed that he is looking forward to the European U-20 trials, where he will be running against athletes three years his senior.

