Longford athlete Cian McPhillips stars for Irish schools team with 1,500m win

Longford athlete Cian McPhillips, winning the Boys 1,500m race in 4:04, starred for the Irish schools’ team who finished an excellent second place overall on the team standings at the SIAB Schools Track and Field International in Grangemouth, Scotland on Saturday last.

The English chariot powered its way to victory as expected but there was a host of fine performances by the Irish team which included 3 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze medals. There were also personal bests to boot.

The three individual winners were Oisin Lane in the boys’ 3k walk in 13:36.63, Emily MacHugh in the girls’ 3k walk in 14:55.11 and Ardagh’s Cian McPhillips (Moyne Community School) in the boys’ 1500m in 4:04.

There were a number of stellar performances and a fine team performance.

Other Longford Athletic Club members also represented Ireland in the prestigious Schools International last weekend with Yemi Talabi (Kings Hospital) competing in the girls 100m and long jump while Nelvin Appiah (Moyne CS) was in action in the boys high jump.

It is really a great achievement to be selected to represent your country and a great honour for Longford AC to have three members compete together on the same Irish team.