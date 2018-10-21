WATCH | FCA involvement a 'central part of well-being' for Killoe school principal Colm Harte

Killoe national school principal, and former ICA stalwart, Colm Harte, was among ten people honoured at the Midlands Simon Community Longford People of the Year Awards 2018 on Friday, October 12 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Colm spoke about the brilliant school club link between the primary school and local GAA club Killoe Emmet Óg.

He said he retired from the FCA in 2012 and he enjoyed his involvement thoroughly, suggesting it was a central part of his well-being as it is always very healthy to do something outside of what you are doing day to day in your working life.

Colm said it was fitting that Kiernan Milling were sponsoring the award as he served with Mark of Kiernan Milling in the Reserve, as the FCA is now known.

He also, poignantly, remembered one of his best friends, the late Terry McCormack, who also served in the Reserve.

When asked by Martin Skelly, 'who he looked up to?', Colm replied, "The person I look up to every day is my wife Ann" and he thanked her and their family for their support.

