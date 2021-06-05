416 cases of Covid-19 today: 'We head into the Bank Holiday weekend in a really strong position' - HSE chief executive
A further 416 cases of Covid-19 have been notified by the Department of Health today.
This brings the total of cases in Ireland since the pandemic began to 264,185.
The number of people hospitalised for the virus now stands at 74, of which 29 are in intensive care (ICU).
The number in ICU is up one on yesterday, and there were ten new admissions to hospital in the past day.
The last time there were fewer than 75 patients hospitalised for the virus was September 19 last year.
The department said this number of cases may change due to future data validation
HSE chief executive, Paul Reid, said the figures come as the country's health system is in a "really strong position" for the bank holiday weekend.
"Notwithstanding some challenges, we head into the Bank Holiday weekend in a really strong position.
"We have achieved too much to let it slip now. Enjoy the weekend and let's keep our guard up."
