WATCH: Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon wow crowds in Clondra

Country music lovers were given an unexpected treat on the banks of Clondra Harbour last night, courtesy of an impromptu performance from musical stars Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon.
The pair joined forces entertained a number of onlookers as part of an upcoming TG4 documentary.
Here is a video showcasing some of last night's entertainment.
