Massive achievement as second Longford swimmer heading to Olympic Games in Tokyo

Gerry Quinn is set to join fellow Longford swimmer Darragh Greene at Olympics

The Ireland 4x200m Freestyle Relay team of Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Longford's Gerry Quinn (centre) and Jordan Sloan who have qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics

Gerry Quinn is set to join fellow Longford swimmer Darragh Greene at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. 

Gerry Quinn (23), who swims out of National Centre Limerick, is the 100m Freestyle Irish Junior Record-holder.

It is a massive achievement to see two swimmers that began their careers with Longford Swimming Club to make it to the Olympic stage. 

Gerry, alongside his Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay colleagues Finn McGeever, Jordan Sloan and Jack McMilan, will be on the plane to Japan, as will the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay team which features Darragh Greene, Shane Ryan, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan. 

Gerry Quinn and the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay team broke the Irish Senior Record twice in the same day at the recent LEN European Aquatics Championships at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary. 

They stormed through the heats in a new Irish Senior Record time of 7:12.73 and the quartet then swam 0.73 seconds quicker in the final to clock 7:12.00 and earn a final finishing position of 5th in Europe.

In Budapest, Darragh Greene and the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay team set a new Irish Senior Record of 3:34.62 in the heats and went under 3:35.00 for a second time to finish 7th in the final in a time of 3:34.88.

Darragh, of course, will also represent Ireland at the Tokyo Games in the 100m and 200m individual breaststroke events. 

Longford's Darragh Greene (left), Shane Ryan and Brendan Hyland, members of the Team Ireland 4x100m Medley Relay who have qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics

