Con job! Garda warning as car 'sold' to Longford woman had significantly more mileage than advertised

Garda have issued a warning after a car 'sold' to a Longford woman had significantly more mileage than advertised
A WOMAN who travelled from the Midlands to Limerick to buy a car was conned by the seller, gardai have warned.
The woman, whose aged in in her mid-thirties, travelled from Longford to collect the car she had agreed to buy having seen it online.
"She had arranged to meet the seller at Coonagh where she handed over cash and the seller left very quickly. The lady then saw that a sticker had been placed over the mileage on the car. The car had 100,000 more miles on it than was advertised online," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"Unfortunately, the lady doesn’t have any details of who exactly she bought the car from so she is at a financial loss with no means of getting anything back," she added.
The garda advice to anybody buying or selling an item online is that they check and double-check the details of the item to
ensure that they are getting what they bought.
"Use only a reputable online market place. Verify the seller's identity, get proof of the specifics of the item and never use anonymous forms of payment like cash," said Sgt Leetch.
