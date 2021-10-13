Search

13/10/2021

BREAKING: Renowned Longford journalist to be given freedom of county

Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire will be guest speaker at Consulate General of Ireland in New York event

Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire will be guest speaker at Consulate General of Ireland in New York event

Liam Cosgrove

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Award winning Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire is to be given the county's top honour.

 

The 36-year-old Emmy-nominated filmmaker was chosen to be afforded the freedom of the county at a meeting of Longford County Council this afternoon.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan put forward the name of the UCD graduate to be bestowed with the honour by singling out her exploits in the field of human rights.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock supported those calls as did Fine Gael's Gerry Hagan.

The Killoe based local politician spoke at length in referencing Ms Connaire's educational and career to date.

Cllr Hagan said Ms Connaire had shown an "unrelenting energy" in being a flag-bearer for women and the broader field of international journalism.

From the Ebola zone in Sierra Leone, to the refugee crisis in the Middle East, to operating undercover in China, she has reported on some of the world’s most critical issues, winning umpteen awards and honours in the process.

Huge appointment for Longford journalist as she links up with Amal and George Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice

'This job is nothing short of a privilege for me' - Shaunagh Connaire

Longford journalist 'thrilled' with prestigious Emmy Award nomination

Longford woman gets to the heart of Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone

Longford town native, Shaunagh Connaire has just come back from Sierra Leone where she completed a documentary on the Ebola virus.

