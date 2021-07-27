Longford journalist 'thrilled' with prestigious Emmy Award nomination

Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire
Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire is celebrating this evening after she learned that a documentary she co-produced entitled ‘Opioids, Inc.’ has been nominated for an Emmy Award.
Opioids, Inc. was the first collaboration between PBS FRONTLINE and the Financial Times, and a 'slightly thrilled' Shaunagh tweeted how in 2018, she and a friend, pitched the idea in the back of a taxi to FRONTLINE executives before she spent several months begging the Financial Times to get behind the broadcast partnership.
"I’m so glad we persisted as this investigation was such an important one to document," she said.
Just last month, Shaunagh announced she is joining the Clooney Foundation for Justice in a newly formed role as Director of Communications and Media.
The Co-Founders and Presidents of the The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) are Amal Clooney and George Clooney. CFJ advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.
Opioids, Inc. reveals how Insys Therapeutics bribed doctors, deceived insurers and made millions for Wall Street investors by pushing a highly addictive opioid painkiller — and how it then became the first pharmaceutical company to have its CEO found criminally liable in federal court.
The documentary won in the “Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events” category at the 2021 Writers Guild Awards in March.
Longford journalist honoured by Red Cross
Longford journalist and filmmaker Shaunagh Connaire has narrowly missed out on claiming a top honour at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards.
‘Opioids, Inc.’ Credits:
Opioids, Inc. is a FRONTLINE production with 2Over10 Media in association with the Financial Times. The writer and director is Thomas Jennings. The producers are Annie Wong and Nick Verbitsky. The journalist from the Financial Times is Hannah Kuchler, with reporting credit to US Editor of Alpha Grid Shaunagh Connaire. The co-producers are Anna Auster and Shaunagh Connaire. The senior producer is Frank Koughan. The executive producer of FRONTLINE is Raney Aronson-Rath.
Our @frontlinepbs & @FT film ‘Opioid Inc’ has been nominated for an Emmy and I’m slightly thrilled about it!— Shaunagh Connaire (@shaunagh) July 27, 2021
In 2018 my pal @nbits60 and I pitched this story in the back of a taxi to Frontline execs. I then spent several months begging the FT to get behind… pic.twitter.com/A7d37iRuBk
Longford school's refusal to play award winning journalist's video montage goes viral
A video montage by Longford woman and Channel 4 reporter, Shaunagh Connaire went viral last week after local secondary school, Meán Scoil Mhuire, refused to play it at an awards ceremony for its students.
Longford woman gets to the heart of Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone
More News
TRAFFIC ALERT: Longford motorists urged to note diversions as R392 will be closed for surfacing works
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.