Longford school's refusal to play award winning journalist's video montage goes viral

A video montage by Longford woman and Channel 4 reporter, Shaunagh Connaire went viral last week after local secondary school, Meán Scoil Mhuire, refused to play it at an awards ceremony for its students.

Investigative 'Undiscovered World' journalist, Shaunagh Connaire, who herself is a graduate of Meán Scoil Mhuire, was delighted to be asked to speak at the ceremony and to have the opportunity to show students what they could achieve after school.

However, on landing in Dublin last Thursday afternoon, she was informed via phone call that the five minute video montage, which featured a range of topics from the ebola virus to LGBT issues, to the eighth amendment, would not be shown to students attending the ceremony.

Among the reasons given by the school was 'upholding the CEIST (Catholic Education An Irish Schools’ Trust) values of the school'.

ALSO READ: Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire 'disappointed' former school wouldn't show video montage of her work

The Emmy-nominated and duPont Columbia award-winning journalist was taken aback by this and informed the school that she would not be attending the ceremony.

She uploaded her video montage to Facebook, where she hoped students from the school would see it.

Her post has since been viewed more than 57 thousand times and, at the time of going to print, was shared almost 900 times.

“I was delighted when the convent approached me to speak to final year students and had looked forward to telling the girls that their dreams are all achievable,” Ms Connaire told the Longford Leader on Tuesday.

“It was disappointing not to be able to speak to the students or show the montage of my work. However, I’m thrilled that so many students have now seen the video clip on social media.

“I’m also very heartened by the students who have reached out privately telling me they want to become investigative journalists as a result.

“I’m extremely grateful for all the support from fellow Longfordians.”

The Longford Leader contacted Meán Scoil Mhuire for comment on Tuesday morning, but no reply was received at the time of going to press.