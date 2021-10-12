Search

12/10/2021

PICTURES | Granard teens praised in annual Garda Youth Awards

Community Work: Granard youths presented with certificates for invaluable addition to the community

The presentation to the young people who were nominated for the Garda Youth Awards 2021 in the Granard Garda District took place recently.

An online presentation event had taken place on the 8th of July when the winners from the four categories were announced for the Roscommon/Longford Garda Division.

This year saw the largest number of entries ever for the competition and the standards were very high. Congratulations to all the young people who were nominated. Really they all deserved an award.

Superintendent Seamus Boyle and his team wish to acknowledge the support from both Longford and Roscommon County Council who sponsored the awards this year.

The Community Policing team attached to Granard Garda station of Sgt Micheal Hogan, Garda Tracy Shanley and Garda Adrian Dockery who is attached to Edgeworthstown Garda Station, would like to thank members of the community who nominated young people which gave An Garda Siochana the opportunity to acknowledge the great work being done by young people in our community.

The categories for these awards included:
*Community Safety Award
*Individual Award
*Special Achievement Award
*Group Award

The Recent Presentations were made to the following:

*Granard Youth Club who were nominated by Lus Na Greine FRC
*Granard Climate Justice Group nominated by Longford Youth Services
*Zoe Kelly, nominated by Lus Na Greine Family Resource Centre.
*Imelda and Geraldine Maughan who were nominated by Amy Faughnan LEAP
*Last but not least special recognition went to Cian’s Friends who were nominated by Louise Killian, a teacher in Moyne Community School

When Dromard’s Cian Grey was facing a battle against Ewing’s Sarcoma cancer his friends supported and honoured him in many ways. One thing they did to help and honour Cian was the organising of a Shave or Dye fundraiser.

The main organisers were nominated for their efforts but all the participants deserve to be commended. They raised over €26,000 for research into Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Part of Cian’s legacy is the influence he had on his friends and the large donation they made to cancer research on his behalf. We know this fundraising will help others facing a battle like Cian.

