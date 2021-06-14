Thoughtless Midlands driver prompts renewed disabled parking warning

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Thoughtless Midlands driver prompts renewed disabled parking warning

Thoughtless Midlands driver prompts renewed disabled parking warning

Gardaí have issued a renewed warning to drivers to refrain from obstructing disabled parking spaces.

Portlaoise gardaí out and about on Sunday evening issued a fine to a driver for parking in a disabled bay.

Gardaí said: "The offence of illegally parking in a disabled bay is dealt with by way of a fixed charge notice for €80, rising to €120 if not paid in the first 28 days.

"If still unpaid after 56 days, a summons to Court is issued with a possible fine of up to €1,000 on conviction.

"It is an offence to forge or fraudulently alter any permit, or fraudulently lend to or allow a permit to be used by any person other than the holder. An offence of this nature is subject to a maximum fine of €2,000 and or three months imprisonment."

'Everyone is just devastated'- Dromard community in mourning at tragic passing of Cian Gray (19)

'He was extremely well got by everybody' says St Francis Club secretary as brave teen loses fight with cancer

The north Longford community of Dromard has been left "absolutely devastated" by the tragic passing of nineteen-year-old Cian Gray over the weekend following a brave two and a half year battle with cancer.

A throwback to yesteryear as horse drawn cart arrives in Lanesboro with delivery of wool

Lough Ree RNLI rescue thirteen people on board stranded boats on the Longford lake shore

Longford family rejoices as beloved pet returns home after an eight-day adventure

Voucher scheme similar to ‘Longford Card’ initiative should be rolled out nationwide to support hospitality industry

Senator Carrigy: 'All households should be provided with vouchers for use in the hospitality industry during this year’s off season'

GALLERY | Well 'Rock Me Mamma Like A Wagon Wheel' - Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon a big hit with Longford audience

https://www.longfordleader.ie/news/newsletter-longford/640880/longford-stunned-by-sudden-death-of-hugely-popular-cattle-dealer-georgie-sammon.html