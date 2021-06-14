Longford family rejoices as beloved pet returns home after an eight-day adventure

A Lanesboro family is rejoicing at the return of their beloved dog, Shadow, who went missing from the area eight days ago.
The whole area of Lanesboro kept their eyes peeled for Shadow who was spotted several times over the last week.
Shadow returned home herself this morning after her eight-day adventure, much to the delight of her family.
