Lough Ree RNLI rescue thirteen people on board stranded boats on the Longford lake shore

Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew went to the aid of thirteen people as it responded to three separate call-outs on the northern waters of the lake over the past weekend.

The most significant event was on Saturday (June 12 ) when at 7.20pm the charity’s volunteer lifeboat crew launched under helm Emmet Devereaux to go to the aid of a speedboat with nine people on board which was drifting in Bantry Bay.

On reaching the scene it was found that the boat had run aground and damaged a propeller. The craft with nine people on board was taken under tow to a safe berth at Ballyleague.

Late on Friday evening the Lough Ree RNLI lifeboat volunteer crew went to the assistance of a 23ft steel cruiser with two people on board which had run aground in Barley Harbour.

The cruiser was towed off the rocks and following inspection towed to Barley Harbour. The RNLI volunteer lifeboat the ‘Tara Scougall’ returned to its base just before midnight.

This morning (Sunday June 13 ) the Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew returned to Bantry Bay on the Longford lake shore where a 37ft cruiser with two people on board had run aground an was listing. Following inspection the boat was taken under tow to a safe berth in Lanesboro.

Reflecting on a busy weekend for the charity, Lough Ree RNLI volunteer operations manager Jude Kilmartin said: ‘this is the start of the busy season on the lake when all users of the waterway should in time of need make the emergency call to 999 or 112 at the earliest opportunity. It is a tribute to our volunteer crews that responses this weekend were successful and timely.’