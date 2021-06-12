Down Memory Lane Longford | Aerial delights at 1999 Abbeyshrule Air Show and Granard Harp Festival

In this week's nostalgic trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, including the final Abbeyshrule air show of the millennium, the Granard Harp Festival and the Donohue family from Abbeylara after they launched new album. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.