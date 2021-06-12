Down Memory Lane Longford | Aerial delights at 1999 Abbeyshrule Air Show and Granard Harp Festival

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

In this week's nostalgic trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, including the final Abbeyshrule air show of the millennium, the Granard Harp Festival and the Donohue family from Abbeylara after they launched new album. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

