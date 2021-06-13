GALLERY | Well 'Rock Me Mamma Like A Wagon Wheel' - Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon a big hit with Longford audience

Country music lovers were given an unexpected treat on the banks of Richmond Harbour, Clondra last weekend, courtesy of an impromptu performance from music stars Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon.
Nathan sang The Mountains of Mourne with Sharon accompanying and the pair also gave their backing to the St Brigid’s, Killashee GAA development draw at the Richmond Inn Clondra.
Sharon Shannon was also in Leitrim last week filming Heartlands for TG4.
Sharon met with new Leitrim Garda Superintendent Chris Grogan, Carrick Craft, local musicians and stopped by the Farmer’s Market as part of the show.Heartlands will be broadcast on TG4 later this year.
Caption: Musicians Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon give their backing to St Brigid's Killashee GAA Club Development draw at the Richmond Inn, Clondra
