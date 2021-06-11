Down Memory Lane | All the style from a Longford night out from a decade ago

In this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from a Longford night out on the tiles from 2011. We hope the photos, captured by Shelley Corcoran, bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
More News
First convictions for involvement in human trafficking handed down at midlands court. Image by sammisreachers from Pixabay
Seamie Heffernan gets Santiago home from Tiger Moth to land the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh 2020. Photo: Caroline Norris/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.