A throwback to yesteryear as horse drawn cart arrives in Lanesboro with delivery of wool

A throwback to yesteryear as horse drawn cart arrives in Lanesboro with delivery of wool

Cllr Ger Farrell welcoming Lewis Hanley and his family with a delivery of wool in Lanesboro last Saturday

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

This is the time of the year that see that the sheep of the country are being sheared.

We witness cars, vans and tractors are drawing trailers of wool to Farrell’s wool merchants in Lanesboro for sale.

This year there was a throwback to a sight and a time that even I cannot remember.

On Saturday morning Lewis Hanley and his family arrived in town onboard a horse drawn cart with a delivery of wool.

It was a sight that brought the town to a standstill as the they made their way into town past the church to the wool yard.

The horse Charlie Brown and cart were owned by Tom Rooney who excellently held the reins throughout the trip from Lehery.  

To the older generation it a was sight that they thought they never ever see again a real blast from the past. 

Lough Ree RNLI rescue thirteen people on board stranded boats on the Longford lake shore

Newtownforbes Tidy Towns adopts new five-year plan

With funding awarded in 2019 by the Community Foundation of Ireland from their ‘Environment and Nature Fund’, the Newtownforbes Tidy Towns association hired an ecologist to survey the community and to prepare a detailed Biodiversity and Conservation Plan to be implemented over the next five years.

 

GALLERY | Well 'Rock Me Mamma Like A Wagon Wheel' - Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon a big hit with Longford audience

Longford stunned by sudden death of hugely popular cattle dealer Georgie Sammon

Late Georgie Sammon, Bunlahy, Ballinalee, Longford

Edgeworthstown needs dedicated fibre broadband, says Flaherty

Edgeworthstown needs a dedicated fibre broadband connection for both the €1 million co:worx remote working hub and the €3 million new public library, which will be located directly across the road.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie