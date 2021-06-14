A throwback to yesteryear as horse drawn cart arrives in Lanesboro with delivery of wool

This is the time of the year that see that the sheep of the country are being sheared.

We witness cars, vans and tractors are drawing trailers of wool to Farrell’s wool merchants in Lanesboro for sale.

This year there was a throwback to a sight and a time that even I cannot remember.

On Saturday morning Lewis Hanley and his family arrived in town onboard a horse drawn cart with a delivery of wool.

It was a sight that brought the town to a standstill as the they made their way into town past the church to the wool yard.

The horse Charlie Brown and cart were owned by Tom Rooney who excellently held the reins throughout the trip from Lehery.

To the older generation it a was sight that they thought they never ever see again a real blast from the past.

