Voucher scheme similar to ‘Longford Card’ initiative should be rolled out nationwide to support hospitality industry

Senator Carrigy: 'All households should be provided with vouchers for use in the hospitality industry during this year’s off season'

Voucher scheme similar to ‘Longford Card’ initiative should be rolled out nationwide to support hospitality industry

Senator Carrigy: 'All households should be provided with vouchers for use in the hospitality industry during this year’s off season'

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Fine Gael's Seanad spokesperson on Media, Arts, Sports & Tourism, Senator Micheál Carrigy is calling on Minister Catherine Martin to work with Fáilte Ireland to create and provide vouchers to all households across the country for use in the hospitality industry during this year’s off season.

Senator Carrigy remarked, “The hospitality industry has suffered dramatically over the last 15 months and an initiative like this would provide much needed revenue as people rebuild their businesses.

“The Stay and Spend scheme was not successful, so we now need to look at alternatives to support our indigenous tourism sector beyond this summer.

“Tourism and hospitality employed over 200,000 people prior to the pandemic. We need to see people returning to work in those numbers again and ensure that those who do return to work this summer are guaranteed secure employment year-round. To do this, we need to support our cafes, hotels and restaurants during the typically quiet period from the start of October until the end of March.”

Senator Carrigy, who is the Chair of Co Longford Tourism and has been working with Longford Chamber and various local businesses and traders’ associations in Longford to develop a ‘Longford Card’.

HOSPITALITY HEROES: Discover all the outdoor attractions Longford has to offer

“The Longford Card is a unique, local voucher which will be used in selected Longford retail outlets. The aim is to drive spend in retail and hospitality within the county, and it’s been developed in conjunction with the Gift Voucher Shop who produce the One4All Gift card.

“I would like to see a similar scheme rolled out on a national basis, with all households in the country receiving a voucher to be used in Irish businesses within the hospitality industry.

“I am calling on Minister Catherine Martin and her officials to work with Fáilte Ireland to consider such scheme, and provide an assurance to our hospitality sector that after a very difficult year, they will be able to survive not only this summer but also the coming 12 months,” concluded Senator Carrigy.

Down Memory Lane Longford | Aerial delights at 1999 Abbeyshrule Air Show and Granard Harp Festival

Longford Town beaten by St Pat’s and stuck at the bottom of the table

Automatic relegation from the Premier Division a serious threat

Longford Town slumped to another disappointing defeat as St Patrick’s Athletic were worthy winners in the Premier Division clash on Saturday evening that saw the return of some 200 supporters to Bishopsgate.

WATCH | Young Longford musician features in new TG4 creative series

Cruthaím celebrates Cruinniú na nÓg 2021

Down Memory Lane | All the style from a Longford night out from a decade ago

BREAKING NEWS | Brilliant win for Edgeworthstown at the .IE Digital Town Awards 2021

Transformative Co:Worx digital hub wins €9,000 in Medium Town (2,500 – 5,000 population) category

Combined investment of €7.1m for Edgeworthstown, Kenagh and Legan

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie