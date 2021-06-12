WATCH | Young Longford musician features in new TG4 creative series

Cruthaím celebrates Cruinniú na nÓg 2021

WATCH | Young Longford musician features in new TG4 creative series

Cáit Nic Giolla Mhearnóg

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

A talented young Longford musician, Cáit Nic Giolla Mhearnóg, features in a new TG4 creative series for children entitled Cruthaím to celebrate and mark Cruinniú na nÓg 2021.

Cáit Nic Giolla Mhearnóg (Katie Warnock) is eleven years old and she attends Gaelscoil Longfoirt. Cáit loves music. She plays the keyboard and she also dances. 

Cruthaím highlights the talent of young Irish speakers across the country and in Gaeltacht areas and their unique creative processes.

One young Irish speaker from each county and a representative from the diaspora of Irish speakers showcase their creativity in the series of videos that are broadcast on Cúla4’s YouTube channel.

"Young people are given a voice and a unique opportunity to show what creativity is to them," explained Linda Ní Ghríofa, Communications Editor TG4. 

Watch Cáit's performance ;

Cruthaím is a world free from adults, celebrating young people's creativity and innovation and adding to the event of Cruinniú na nÓg 2021.

Cruthaím focuses in on young people from every county in Ireland, as well as from the diaspora.

It sheds light on their distinctive talents and on their unique energy in a national and international context.

TG4's Cruthaím is in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

