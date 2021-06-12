ALERT | Longford motorists warned about series of diversions in Granard and Ballinalee

Longford motorists are being warned about a series of diversions over the next week in Granard and Ballinalee.

Longford County Council wishes to inform you of the following Roadworks in the Granard MD for week commencing Monday June 14;

R194 Granard, Ballyjamesduff road, (Ballinacross)

Monday & Tuesday, June 14 & 15 2021

7am to 5pm

The road will remain open, there will be traffic management in place

R194 at Schoolland, Ballinalee (on the Granard side of Ballinalee village)

Saturday, June 12, 2021

07am to 5:00pm

The road will remain open, there will be a Stop/Go system in place and

Minor traffic delays can be expected for the duration of the works,

R194 from T-junction with the R396 at Ballinacross to T-junction with the R394 Bracklagh (County Cavan)

Wednesday to Friday, June 16 - 18, 2021

7.30am to 6pm

Diversion Route: Diversion at Granard: At Granard Convent school keep on the N55. Turn right onto the R394 for Kilcogy. Continue on the R394 to the T-junction with the R194 at Bracklagh

Diversion at Bracklagh: At the junction with the R194 stay on the R394 to Kilcogy. At the junction of the N55/R394 turn left onto the N55 and continue on the N55 to Granard

L-5065 From Legga 3 roads to Aghamore Lower