Vandals target disused Granard retail premises on grounds of former showband dance hall

Vandalism

The disused retail premises in Granard which has been targeted by vandals

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Concerns have been expressed over how a disused retail premises outside Granard town could become a haven for anti-social behaviour after it was targeted by vandals.

The premises, which stands on the grounds formerly occupied by the north Longford town's Grenada dancehall, is also home to a number of apartments on its upper floors.

However, in recent weeks its ground floor has been the subject of vandalism with both its front doors and windows smashed in.
Local Cllr PJ Reilly expressed disappointment over the recent vandalism and he vowed to take the matter up with local authority chiefs.

“It's unfortunate to see a building like this deteriorate into the state it is now in,” he said.

The premises, which spans three floors, was built during the Celtic Tiger boom years with a view to becoming a mixed retail and accommodation unit.

Those aspirations, however, failed to come to pass, as the economic downturn of the late naughties kicked in.

“It's a shame to see what has happened to a very good development property,” added Cllr Reilly.

The Fianna Fáil local representative said he would raise the issue with county council bosses in a bid to make contact with its owner.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie