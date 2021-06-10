Less Ordinary: Longford's Daniel Scany releases new single

Local artist Daniel Skany has released his latest single, Less Ordinary, which was available to download from Friday, June 4.

Less Ordinary is a powerful and emotional pop song about Daniel’s journey and ambition to achieve his goals and live his dream.

The vocals were recorded at his parents’ house and were then sent to a producer in the Netherlands to get a professional mix and master.

“The song is a very energetic pop sing with an emotional touch and a good inspirational story behind it,” he told the Longford Leader.

“As a kid I always wanted to be on a big stage entertaining and inspiring people with my original music, those visions were making me feel good and I really wanted make my friends and family proud.

“Obviously I didn't know where to start or how to get there but I kept being creative and driven.

“The name, Less Ordinary, stands for a life I’ve always wanted. I wanted to be different than everybody else, no ordinary lifestyle... just to live a life full of adventures, not worrying about the bills or financial income, just do as much music as possible, travel, meet new people and make the best memories... a life to remember and appreciate.”

Daniel has been working hard on his music the last few years and has built his own home studio.

Less Ordinary by Daniel Scany is available now.