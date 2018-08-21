Limited availability remaining on special inter-city services for Pope Francis visit

Special Bus Éireann inter-city services to Dublin and Knock for Pope Francis’s visit have limited remaining availability and customers are urged to purchase online before bookings close this Friday afternoon.

Over 500,000 people are expected to visit Dublin City on Sunday August 26 where Mass will be celebrated by Pope Francis in the Phoenix Park.

Another 45,000 patrons are expected to attend Knock, which the Pope will visit on Sunday morning. An Garda Síochána have urged motorists and the public to use public transport to travel there.

In order to cater for anticipated demand, Bus Éireann will operate a greatly enhanced schedule which will see overall capacity increasing by over 100% this Sunday. Over 800 trips on both commuter and Expressway services will provide for over 30,000 passenger journeys to and from Dublin City on the day. All other services in the Greater Dublin Area will operate as normal with diversions and likely delays – along with restricted stops - in some cases.

Expressway intercity services to Dublin and Knock

To facilitate additional demand, a number of special Expressway intercity services will operate to and from Dublin City and Knock.

Availability on these services is limited and with tickets selling quickly, customers are advised to purchase their seat on these services as soon as possible.

Customers who book on these services can enjoy the comfort of being guaranteed a seat while enjoying shortened journey time due to limited stops.

Details on these special services are as follows:

Dublin

Route 2 Wexford (0700), Enniscorthy (0720), Gorey (0745) & Arklow (0800)

Route 4 New Ross (0630), Waterford (0700) & Carlow (0800)

Route X8 Cork (0600), Fermoy (0630), Mitchelstown (0650), Cahir (0715) & Cashel (0730)

Route 12 Limerick (0630), Nenagh (0710), Roscrea (0740) & Portlaoise (0810)

Route X20 Galway (0530), Loughrea (0600), Ballinasloe (0630) & Athlone (0700)

Route 22 Ballina (0630), Swinford (0730), Charlestown (0710) & Longford (0910)

Route 23 Sligo (0630), Boyle (0650) & Carrick-on-Shannon (0715)

Route 30 Donegal (0530), Ballyshannon (0550), Enniskillen (0630), Cavan (0720) & Virginia (0805)

Route 32 Letterkenny (0530), Strabane (0600), Omagh (0630), Monaghan (0715), Castleblayney (0750) & Carickmacross (0805)

Route 100X Dundalk (0730) & Drogheda (0800)

All return services will depart Busáras at 1900

Knock

Route 64 Galway (0600), Tuam (0632) & Ballyhaunis (0710)

Route 64 Sligo (0600), Tubbercurry (0635) & Charlestown (0645)

All return services will depart Knock at 1300

Tickets for these services must be purchased in advance on www.buseireann.ie/popeinirelan d

All other Bus Éireann Expressway intercity services (including those to/from Dublin) will run as normal and family return tickets represent real value. Book here at www.expressway.ie

Diversions in Dublin City Centre

Due to the scale of events taking place in Dublin city centre, customers are advised to allow extra time for their journey and that a number of our routes will be diverted and may operate from alternative stops.

Please log onto www.buseireann.ie/popeinireland for further information.