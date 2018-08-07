Road closures for Pope's visit to Knock

Ahead of the historic visit by Pope Francis to Ireland West Airport on Sunday, August 26, Gardai have issued a traffic management plan to advise passengers of important information for those travelling to and from the airport on the day.

Gardai are advising passengers to allow extra time for their journey, as there will be road diversions and closures in place on the N17 and roads are expected to be busy.

ROAD CLOSURES

Those travelling to and from the airport on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th August are advised that from 12 midnight on Saturday 25th August until approximately 3pm on Sunday 26th August the N17 from Charlestown to Claremorris will be closed. Patrons travelling to Ireland West Airport, Knock are advised of the following

FROM CLAREMORRIS: Motorists intending to travel North to the Airport on the N17 are advised to divert in Claremorris onto the N60 to Castlebar.



FROM CASTLEBAR: In Castlebar, turn right onto the R373 to Moneen. Turn right onto the N5. Just after Swinford on the N5,, turn left at Cloonaghboy. Continue for 6.6km and turn right onto the Old Airport Road. Continue on for 6km. Turn left (Signpost Airport R376 and continue for 1.7km until you reach a roundabout. Turn right at the roundabout into Ireland West Airport



FROM BALLAGHADEREEN: Motorists intending to travel to the airport from Ballaghadereen should travel on N5 and turn right onto the L1331 at Carracastle. Proceed to Charlestown and continue straight onto Chapel Street for 1km. Turn left onto the Old Airport Road. Continue on for 6km. Turn left (Signpost Airport R376 and continue for 1.7km until you reach a roundabout. Turn right at the roundabout into Ireland West Airport



FROM SLIGO: Proceed on the N17 to Charlestown and take a right onto Chapel Street. Drive for 1km. Turn left onto the Old Airport Road. Continue on for 6km. Turn left (Signpost Airport R376 and continue for 1.7km until you reach a roundabout. Turn right at the roundabout into Ireland West Airport



CLOSURE OF ROAD INTO THE AIRPORT

All access to the Airport from the junction of the Shammer/Bushfield Rd and R376 will be closed between the following times on Sunday the 26th of August to facilitate the arrival and departure of Pope Francis.

The road into the airport will be closed between 8.45am and 9.45am and again from 10.40am to 11.30am and passengers travelling during these timeframes are advised to arrive earlier than normal to avoid delays and potential disruption to their travel. It is expected that there will be a significant increase in traffic volume on Sunday 26th August and passenger are advised to please plan more time for travelling to the airport, for parking and check in procedures at the airport. We advise that passengers arrive at the airport even earlier than two hours before your flight. It is important that persons travelling to the airport follow diversion signs and disregard Sat-Nav instructions as this may lead drivers into further road closures.

