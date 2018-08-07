Roadworks to recommence along the N4 outside Longford town

Longford Co Council has issued a statement this afternoon indicating that roadworks on the N4 would recommence today.

Road users can expect delays as a Stop/Go Traffic Management system will be in place.

“Pavement Overlay works on the N4 , East of Longford town will recommence today, August 7 and continue until Friday August 10,” the statement read.

“To minimise disruption to road users, works will take place between 7pm and 4am each night and the road will remain open with Stop/Go Traffic Management in place.”

The local authority says that there will be further disruption to traffic in the days after as minor ancillary works are carried out.

“Minor ancillary works will continue after these dates and for approximately two to three weeks, but will have minimal disruption to traffic,” Longford Co Council concluded.