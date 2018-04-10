Longford Leader Motors: BMW in partners with An Garda Síochána in EV Pilot

BMW Group Ireland has announced that it is providing a BMW i3 to An Garda Síochána to pilot the practical implications of electric vehicles.

The Government’s energy efficiency targets challenge the Public Sector to reach verifiable energy-efficiency savings of 33% by 2020.



The vehicle, which sports the famous Garda livery, is on display at Dublin’s RDS at the BT Young Scientist exhibition this week.

With 2,800 vehicles it is one of the country’s largest commercial fleets and represents an opportunity for energy savings.



This pilot BMW i3 (94Ah) provides emissions free driving with a pure electric range of 180kms in real-world driving conditions.



It is agile and engaging to drive, so it is ideally suited for dense urban areas making it a perfect match for Ireland’s National Police Service.



Recognising that it is takes more than just zero-emission motoring to drive sustainable change in the world, BMWGroup takes a holistic approach to environmental and social sustainability throughout entire lifecycle-chain of its vehicles.



Taking into consideration everything from the extraction of raw materials and manufacture of the vehicle, through usage to recycling, all environmental impacts of the vehicle are considered.

For example, the manufacturing process of the i3 is derived from green power such as wind turbines and one of the world’s largest hydroelectric plants.



The BMW i3 also uses a completely new purpose built architecture with Carbon-Fibre Reinforced Plastic for the passenger cell.



This brings lightweight design to a new level. Even the interior of the BMW i3 was created using sustainably sourced materials and up to 95 per cent of the car is recyclable.



“We are excited to provide our groundbreaking BMW i3 to An Garda Síochána,” said Anthony Casey, National BMW Corporate & Diplomatic Manager, BMW Group Ireland.



“Every aspect of the i3 has been conceived for sustainability but at the same time it is extremely agile so it will certainly not escape the attention of the public on our roads.”

