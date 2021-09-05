Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A
Sat, 04 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 0-10 Mostrim 2-19
Sat, 04 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Colmcille 1-14 Carrickedmond 1-6
Sat, 04 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Fr Manning Gaels 0-7 Killoe Young Emmets 3-15
Longford SFC: Killoe gradually assert superiority in emphatic win over Fr Manning Gaels
In the end it was all too easy for Killoe as they began their defence of the Connolly Cup with an emphatic win over Fr Manning Gaels at Allen Park on Saturday night.
Longford SFC: Colmcille in control against Carrickedmond
Colmcille convincingly overcame the challenge of Carrickedmond with an eight point victory in Higginstown on Saturday evening in the opening round of the 2021 Senior Football Championship.
Longford SFC: Mighty Mostrim cruise to surprise win over Slashers
Inspired by their outstanding midfielder Brian Farrell, Mostrim produced a mighty performance in cruising to a surprise win over Longford Slashers in the Senior Football Championship Group A first round clash at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Saturday evening.
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B
Sun, 05 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Rathcline 0-11 St Mary's Granard 1-16
Sun, 05 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), Dromard 3-16 Abbeylara 5-11
Longford SFC: Robbie Smyth scores four goals for Abbeylara in exciting win over Dromard
Robbie Smyth scored four goals and three points as Abbeylara edged past Dromard in a very exciting Senior Football Championship Round 1 game at McGee Park on Sunday evening.
Longford SFC: Strong first half display puts Granard on the way to victory over Rathcline
A strong first half display gave Granard a decisive edge over Rathcline in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 1 clash at C&D Devine Park on Sunday evening.
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Sun, 05 Sep, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), Colmcille 1-12 St Brigid's Killashee 3-10
Sun, 05 Sep, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Killoe Young Emmets 2-4 Cashel 1-11
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Fri, 03 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Ardagh Moydow GAA 3-11 Kenagh 1-11
Ardagh Moydow beat Kenagh in 2021 Longford Intermediate Championship
The 2020 beaten finalists Ardagh Moydow made a winning start to the current Intermediate Football Championship campaign when they produced a strong half display to overcome Kenagh at Michael Fay Park on Friday night.
Juvenile B Football Cup
Tue, 31 Aug, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St. Colmcille's 11-12 Grattan Og 3-7
Juvenile B Football Shield
Tue, 31 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Semi Final), St. Vincent's 5-5 Wolfe Tones Og 4-15
Wed, 01 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Semi Final), St. Francis 6-12 Northern Gaels 1-7
Sun, 05 Sep, Venue: The Laurels, (Final), Wolfe Tones Og 4-12 St. Francis 5-18
Juvenile C Football Shield
Tue, 31 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Final), St. Dominic's 5-10 Shannon Gaels 0-6
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 04 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 7), Sean Connollys - Ballymahon W/O
Gilmore Cup
Sun, 05 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Semi Final), Grattan Og 1-14 Legan Sarsfields 1-6
Under 15 Football Championship
Tue, 31 Aug, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Carrick Sarsfields 0-10 Killoe Og 1-7
Sat, 04 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Killoe Og 5-8 Clonguish Og 5-17
Sat, 04 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Shield Final), Carrick Sarsfields 1-11 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 2-9
Under 12 Football League Group 1
Mon, 30 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Cup Final), St. Dominic's 0-39 Granard 0-19
Mon, 30 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Shield Final), Longford Slashers 0-16 Clonguish Og 0-26
Under 12 Football League Group 2
Mon, 30 Aug, Venue: Devine Park, (Cup Final), Wolfe Tones Og 0-19 Shannon Gaels 0-26
Under 12 Football League Group 3
Mon, 30 Aug, Venue: Flood Park, (Plate Final), Carrick Sarsfields 0-12 St. Patrick's Og 0-19
Under 12 Football League Group 3
Mon, 30 Aug, Venue: Shroid, (Shield Final), Southern Gaels 0-24 Grattan Gaels 0-20
Mon, 30 Aug, Venue: Shroid, (Cup Semi Final), St. Vincent's 0-33 St. Francis 0-17
Fri, 03 Sep, Venue: Shroid, (Cup Final), St. Colmcille's 0-28 St. Vincent's 0-26
Under 12 Hurling League Stages
Wed, 01 Sep, Venue: Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys), (Round 4), Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys) 0-2 Clonguish Gaels 5-11
