Longford SFC: Robbie Smyth scores four goals for Abbeylara in exciting win over Dromard

Abbeylara ace Robbie Smyth who scored 4-3 in their win over Dromard in the SFC Round 1 Photo: Syl Healy
Robbie Smyth scored four goals and three points as Abbeylara edged past Dromard in a very exciting Senior Football Championship Round 1 game at McGee Park on Sunday evening.
Abbeylara . . . 5-11 Dromard . . . 3-16
Smyth scored his opening goal in the first half and followed up with three more in the second half while Cathal Gilligan also found the back of the net for Ryan Plunkett’s side.
Smyth’s fourth goal came in the 60th minute and put five points between the sides but there was still time for drama.
Francie McGee converted a second penalty in the third minute of stoppage time while Ronan McEntire’s free in the sixth minute of stoppage time cut the gap to just a solitary point.
Dromard felt aggrieved they didn’t get a free right at the end in their bid to snatch a draw and when the final whistle was eventually blown, Abbeylara questioned why there was so much stoppage time in hanging on to win by the minimum of margins.
ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Brian Masterson, Colm P Smyth, Michael McHugh; Cian O’Reilly, Ciaran Scanlon, Mel Brady; Fergal Battrim, Colm E Smyth; Cian Brady, Willie Crawford, Nigel Rabbitt (0-7, 5fs); Robbie Smyth (4-3,1f), Jason Kelly (0-1), Cathal Gilligan (1-0).
Subs:- Bernard Crawford for CE Smyth (46 mins); Padraig Berry for W Crawford (50 mins); Kieran Mulvihill for M McHugh (injured, 53 mins).
DROMARD: Oisin Hourican; Dylan McCormack, Peter Reynolds, James Mimnagh; Peadar Kiernan, John Sheridan, Kevin Donohoe (0-1); Oisin O’Toole, Ronan McEntire (0-3,1f); Ronan Bleakley, Bernard Sheridan, Fionn Hourican; Ross McNerney (0-6, 4fs,1m), Francie McGee (2-1, goal from penalties), Joseph Hagan (0-4).
Subs:- Conor Grimes for R Bleakley (injured, 19 mins); Daniel Conboy for B Sheridan (38 mins); Conor McGahern (1-0) for J Sheridan (46 mins).
Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).
