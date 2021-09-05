Search

05/09/2021

Longford SFC: Killoe gradually assert superiority in emphatic win over Fr Manning Gaels

2021 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 1

longford gaa

Larry Moran on the attack for Killoe in breaking away from Gaels opponent Sean Whelan. Action from the SFC Round 1 Pic: Syl Healy

In the end it was all too easy for Killoe as they began their defence of the Connolly Cup with an emphatic win over Fr Manning Gaels at Allen Park on Saturday night.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 3-15    Fr Manning Gaels . . . 0-7

The Drumlish/Ballinamuck side put it up to Killoe in the first half of the 2021 Senior Football Championship Group A first round clash and the sides were level in the 28th minute when Paddy Collum kicked over a free.

Killoe replied with a fine point from Darren Moffatt and a goal from Daniel Mimnagh saw the reigning champions lead by five at the break, 2-5 to 0-6.

Emmet Og showed their class in the second half and upped their performance in adding another 1-10 to their impressive tally.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheál Hughes; Darren Moffatt (0-1), Liam Hughes, Evan Farrelly; James Moran, Michael Quinn, Niall Farrelly (0-1); Ryan Moffatt, Jonathan Borland (0-2); Eamon Keogh, Euan Finneran (0-1), Daniel Mimnagh (1-0); Larry Moran (0-1), Ronan McGoldrick (1-0), Mark Hughes (1-5, 3fs).

 Subs:- Ciaran Donohoe (0-1) for E Keogh and Cian Dooner (0-3) for L Moran (49 mins). 

FR MANNING GAELS: Aidan Grey; JP Farrelly, Cian Murphy, Aaron McGee; Mark Hughes, Emmet Noonan, Conor Keenan (0-1); Sean Whelan, Mark Breslin; Ryan Crowe (0-2), Paddy Collum (0-1,f), Podge Gill; Cian Cassidy (0-2), Pauric Gill, Petie Collum (0-1).

Subs:- Dean Cosgrove for M Breslin (39 mins); Martin Cassidy for C Cassidy (45 mins); Mark Duffy for P Gill (47 mins); Cian Brady for S Whelan (58 mins). 

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard). 

