05/09/2021

Longford SFC: Strong first half display puts Granard on the way to victory over Rathcline

2021 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B - Round 1

longford gaa

Thomas Gallagher pictured in action for Granard in breaking away from Rathcline opponent James Hanley in the SFC game Pic: Syl Healy

A strong first half display gave Granard a decisive edge over Rathcline in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 1 clash at C&D Devine Park on Sunday evening.

St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-16    Rathcline . . . 0-11

While St Mary’s had built up a commanding 0-10 to 0-3 lead at the break, the Lanesboro outfit enjoyed a dominant spell in the third quarter of the contest and had closed the gap to four points when Shane Kenny was denied a goal by the crossbar in the 38th minute. 

A point from powerful midfielder Darren Gallagher soon after eased the pressure on Granard and they got back on top to win by the comfortable margin of eight points in the finish. 

Rathcline were reduced to 14 players when defender Dylan Glancy was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card in the 52nd minute and then up stepped Gallagher to convert a penalty for the St Mary’s goal. 

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Patrick McGivney (0-1), Thomas Gallagher, Edward Smyth; Declan Murphy, James Kiernan (0-1), Mark Tully; Darren Gallagher (1-6, goal from penalty, four points from frees), Charlie Martin; Jordan Shiels, Paul Smyth (0-3, one mark), Dylan Corcoran (0-1); Micheal Hynes (0-1), Jordan Martin (0-2, one free), Derek Sheridan.

Subs:- Mark O’Neill for D Murphy (36 mins); Liam Sullivan (0-1) for D Sheridan (49 mins); Aaron Smyth for J Martin (55 mins).

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Dylan Glancy, James Carroll, Niall Keane; Oisin O’Sullivan, Iarla O’Sullivan, Kian Gilmore (0-1); Shane Kenny, Richard Prior; Oisin Kenny, Oran Kenny (0-8, four frees), Liam Connerton (0-2); Seadna Ryan, Kevin Tansey, James Hanley.

Subs:- Bryn Peters for J Hanley (29 mins); Ronan English for Oisin Kenny (44 mins); Shane Donoghue for O O’Sullivan (53 mins); David Rooney for S Ryan (56 mins). 

Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy, Westmeath).  


 

