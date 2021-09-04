Search

04/09/2021

Longford SFC: Mighty Mostrim cruise to surprise win over Slashers

2021 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 1

The two wise men . . . Mostrim manager Ray Hussey (right) pictured with selector Eddie Doherty Photo: Syl Healy

Inspired by their outstanding midfielder Brian Farrell, Mostrim produced a mighty performance in cruising to a surprise win over Longford Slashers in the Senior Football Championship Group A first round clash at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Saturday evening.

Mostrim . . . 2-19    Longford Slashers . . . 0-10

Right from the word go the highly charged Edgeworthstown side showed the far greater urgency against a very disappointing Slashers outfit who trailed by 0-11 to 0-6 at the break.

And whatever hopes the 2020 beaten finalists had of getting back into contention were dashed in the early stages of the second half when first Fintan Coyle and then Brian Farrell scored killer goals for Mostrim to get their Connolly Cup campaign off to a flying start.

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Niall Quinn, Dario Ciligianio, Aaron Gallagher (0-1); Martin Coyle (0-1), Shane Kiernan, Shane Campbell; Daniel Connell (0-1), Brian Farrell (1-5, two frees); Alan O’Hara (0-1), Darragh Doherty (0-4, two frees), Matthew Donohoe; Padraig Joyce (0-3), Fintan Coyle (1-0), Tiarnan Hussey (0-3).

Subs:- Benny Dempsey for F Coyle (47 mins); Darren Bloomer for M Donohoe (55 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell (0-1, free); Adrian Duffy, Ronan Sheehan, Dermot Brady; Peter Lynn (0-2), Gerard Flynn, Mario Pirlog; Daire O’Brien (0-1), Tadhg McNevin; Andrew Dalton (0-2), Andrew Kelly (0-2, frees), Robbie O’Connell (0-1, free); Darragh O’Connell, Conor Clarke, Diarmuid Sheahan (0-1).

Subs:- Sean Clarke for M Pirlog (half-time); Ruairi Clarke for D Sheahan (34 mins); Niall Mulligan for D O’Connell (40 mins); Cole O’Connor for R O’Connell (47 mins); Dean Coughlan for C Clarke (57 mins). 

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow). 

