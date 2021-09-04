Ardagh Moydow beat Kenagh in 2021 Longford Intermediate Championship

Ronan Keane on the ball for Ardagh Moydow ahead of Kenagh opponent David Jones in the IFC clash at Fay Park Photo: Syl Healy
The 2020 beaten finalists Ardagh Moydow made a winning start to the current Intermediate Football Championship campaign when they produced a strong half display to overcome Kenagh at Michael Fay Park on Friday night.
Ardagh Moydow . . . 3-12 Kenagh . . . 1-10
There were two points between the sides at the break, with Ardagh Moydow leading by 1-7 to 0-8 with Dylan Coady scoring the goal, but a goal from Karl Farrell gave Kenagh the lead at the start of the second half.
Ardagh Moydow upped their performance thereafter and a goal from Conor Carroll in the 48th minute turned the game in their favour.
ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Mark McCord, Niall Keenan, Dominic Glennon; Diarmuid Farrell (0-1), Conor Carroll (2-0), Geard Farrell (0-1); Gareth Mulleady, Paddy Keenan; Ronan Keane, Shane Henry (0-1), Killian Farrell (0-2, 2fs); Paddy Ganly (0-6, 2fs), Dylan Coady (1-0), Aaron McTiernan (0-1).
Subs:- Emmet Donlon for G Mulleady (43 mins); Fergal Farrell for D Coady (52 mins).
KENAGH: Anthony McCormack; James Higgins, Andrew Dalton, Graham Forbes; Gary Kenny, Shane Farrell (0-1), Karl Farrell (1-0); Alan Jones, David Jones; Dylan Horkan, Keelan McGann (0-3,3fs), Ronan Hughes (0-2,1f); Chris Carberry, Thomas McGann (0-4), Shane Doyle.
Subs:- Lee Ross Gill for C Carberry (39 mins); Sean Canavan for D Horkan (56 mins).
Referee: Bilal Moran (St. Mary’s Granard).
