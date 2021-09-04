Search

04/09/2021

Ardagh Moydow beat Kenagh in 2021 Longford Intermediate Championship

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B - Round 1

longford gaa

Ronan Keane on the ball for Ardagh Moydow ahead of Kenagh opponent David Jones in the IFC clash at Fay Park Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

The 2020 beaten finalists Ardagh Moydow made a winning start to the current Intermediate Football Championship campaign when they produced a strong half display to  overcome Kenagh at Michael Fay Park on Friday night.

Ardagh Moydow . . . 3-12   Kenagh . . .  1-10

There were two points between the sides at the break, with Ardagh Moydow leading by 1-7 to 0-8 with Dylan Coady scoring the goal, but a goal from Karl Farrell gave Kenagh the lead at the start of the second half.

Ardagh Moydow upped their performance thereafter and a goal from Conor Carroll in the 48th minute turned the game in their favour. 

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Mark McCord, Niall Keenan, Dominic Glennon; Diarmuid Farrell (0-1), Conor Carroll (2-0), Geard Farrell (0-1); Gareth Mulleady, Paddy Keenan; Ronan Keane, Shane Henry (0-1), Killian Farrell (0-2, 2fs); Paddy Ganly (0-6, 2fs), Dylan Coady (1-0), Aaron McTiernan (0-1).

Subs:- Emmet Donlon for G Mulleady (43 mins); Fergal Farrell for D Coady (52 mins).

KENAGH:  Anthony McCormack; James Higgins, Andrew Dalton, Graham Forbes; Gary Kenny, Shane Farrell (0-1), Karl Farrell (1-0); Alan Jones, David Jones; Dylan Horkan, Keelan McGann (0-3,3fs), Ronan Hughes (0-2,1f); Chris Carberry, Thomas McGann (0-4), Shane Doyle.

Subs:- Lee Ross Gill for C Carberry (39 mins); Sean Canavan for D Horkan (56 mins). 

Referee: Bilal Moran (St. Mary’s Granard). 

