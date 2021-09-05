Longford businesses congratulate their Westmeath employees on securing All-Ireland ladies intermediate glory

Westmeath players celebrate with the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup following the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final
Westmeath's emphatic 4-19 to 0-6 win over Wexford in today's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Final at Croke Park has been greeted positively in neighbouring Longford with some businesses extending messages of congratulations to their employees who starred with the 'Lake County'.
Westmeath mid-fielder Tracey Dillon, who scored a point today, is a member of the St Christopher's Services Longford team and The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule expressed delight at the achievements of staff member Emma Ballesty and former staff member Jenny Rogers.
Some of the victorious Westmeath squad also attended secondary school in county Longford.
Westmeath: Lauren McCormack; Niamh Spellman, Lorraine Duncan, Tara Fagan; Fiona Coyle, Aoife Brady, Lucy Power; Vicky Carr, Tracey Dillon 0-1; Fiona Claffey 0-2 (capt.), Leona Archibold 1-0 (penalty), Anna Jones 1-6 (0-3 frees); Ciara Blundell 0-1, Lucy McCartan 1-1, Sarah Dillon 1-6. Subs: Karen Hegarty 0-1 for Blundell (48), Aoife Connolly 0-1 for S Dillon (50), Jo-hanna Maher for T Dillon (50), Emma Kelly for Duncan (51), Jennifer Rogers for Brady (52).
Interestingly, the Longford ladies side probably watched today's final on TG4 pondering on what might have been.
Longford were 3-11 to 2-11 winners over Westmeath in the opening round of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar in July. Sarah Shannon, Michelle Farrell and Louise Monaghan netted the Longford goals.
After that high point, Longford's fortunes nosedived somewhat as they suffered losses against Wexford (who went on to contest the All-Ireland Final), Sligo and Roscommon, before Brian Noonan's charges consolidated their intermediate status for 2022 with a 0-9 to 0-8 relegation battle win over Fermanagh.
