05/09/2021

Longford SFC: Colmcille in control against Carrickedmond

2021 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 1

longford gaa

Dylan McCabe on the ball for Colmcille ahead of Carrickedmond opponent Patrick Farrell. Action from the SFC Round 1 Pic: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Patrick Cahill

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Colmcille convincingly overcame the challenge of Carrickedmond with an eight point victory in Higginstown on Saturday evening in the opening round of the 2021 Senior Football Championship.

Colmcille . . . 1-14   Carrickedmond . . . 1-6

Colmcille never fell behind in the game and while the scoreline flatters them slightly, the north Longford side did not look like losing after Seanie McKeon’s brilliant goal in the 18th minute which left them leading by 1-7 to 0-5 at the break. 

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Conor Grant, Enda Macken, Gerry Mulligan; Ciaran McKeon (0-2), Martin Mulligan, Dylan McCabe; Vinny Hourican, Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Alan McKeon, Declan Reilly (0-1), Rory Hawkins (0-7, 4f); Jack Macken, Barry McKeon (0-3, 1f), Seanie McKeon (1-0). 

Subs:- Cathal Reilly for F Sheridan (38 mins); Ruairi Harkin for E Macken (48 mins); Noel Farrell for C McKeon (53 mins); Paul Farley for R Hawkins (56 mins); Paul McKeon for D Reilly (58 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Niall O’Farrell, Kevin Moran, Padraig McGrath; Michael Cahill, Barry O’Farrell, Fionn Morgan; John O’Shea, Patrick Farrell; Rioch Farrell, Adam Quinn, Johnny Gerety; Enda Farrell, Aidan McGuire (0-6, 5f), Sean Kelly. 

Subs:- David Shannon (1-0) for J Gerety (half-time); Sean Donohoe for P Farrell (43 mins); Jack Dempsey for P McGrath (51 mins); Jonathan Keegan for A Quinn (58 mins).

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).

