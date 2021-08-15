Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1
Fri, 13 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 8), Longford Slashers 0-10 Colmcille 0-9
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 8), Killoe Young Emmets 2-18 Abbeylara 1-12
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 8), Rathcline - Dromard W/O
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 8), St. Mary's Granard 3-12 Clonguish 0-10
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 8), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-19 Fr Manning Gaels 1-4
All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 8), Sean Connollys 2-8 Cashel 3-7
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 8), Kenagh 4-14 Ballymahon 1-6
All County Football League Division 4
Wed, 11 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), Fr Manning Gaels 2-5 Dromard 0-10
Hurling Championship League Stages
Fri, 13 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Gaels 1-10 Wolfe Tones 2-18
Longford hurling kings Wolfe Tones too strong for Clonguish Gaels
Reigning Longford senior hurling champions Wolfe Tones sent out a stern warning to their title rivals; it’ll take a very good team to wrestle the JJ Duignan Cup away from their grasp.
2020 Junior Football Championship
Sun, 15 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Quarter Final), Longford Slashers 1-16 Killoe Young Emmets 2-15
Sun, 15 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Quarter Final), St. Brigid's Killashee - Clonguish W/O
Longford ladies lose to Roscommon but will get another chance to avoid relegation
A strong start to the second half saw Roscommon overcome Longford in their All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off semi-final at the Kiltoom grounds on Sunday.
Juvenile A Football Cup
Tue, 10 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's 3-18 Southern Gaels 6-10
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5-7 Granard 5-9
Juvenile B Football Cup Group 1
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Gaels 18-8 St. Vincent's 3-8
Sun, 15 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 4-7 St. Francis 4-7
Juvenile B Football Cup Group 2
Sun, 15 Aug, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og 5-12 St. Patrick's Og 5-5
Juvenile C Football
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), St. Dominic's 7-21 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-6
Under 15 Football Championship
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers - Carrick Sarsfields W/O
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Clonguish Og 4-14 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 0-3
Under 12 Football League Group 1
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), St. Dominic's 0-30 St. Francis 0-13
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Clonguish Og 0-25 Granard 0-28
Fri, 13 Aug, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 2), St. Francis 0-13 Longford Slashers 0-32
Under 12 Football League Group 2
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Wolfe Tones Og 0-18 Clonbroney 0-9
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 0-21 Shannon Gaels 0-33
Under 12 Football League Group 3A
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's 0-30 Southern Gaels 0-20
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St. Vincent's 0-33 St. Patrick's Og 0-6
More News
The late Denis Lynch, Longford together with five of his sons showing an outstanding group of four prize winners at Roscommon Sale in 1975
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.