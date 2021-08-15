15/08/2021

Search our Archive

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

All County Football League Division 1
Fri, 13 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 8), Longford Slashers 0-10 Colmcille 0-9
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 8), Killoe Young Emmets 2-18 Abbeylara 1-12
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 8), Rathcline - Dromard W/O
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 8), St. Mary's Granard 3-12 Clonguish 0-10
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 8), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-19 Fr Manning Gaels 1-4

All County Football League Division 2
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 8), Sean Connollys 2-8 Cashel 3-7
Sat, 14 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 8), Kenagh 4-14 Ballymahon 1-6

Longford Paralympian Patrick Flanagan 'gutted' as wheelchair destroyed on flight to Tokyo

All County Football League Division 4
Wed, 11 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), Fr Manning Gaels 2-5 Dromard 0-10

Hurling Championship League Stages
Fri, 13 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Gaels 1-10 Wolfe Tones 2-18

Longford hurling kings Wolfe Tones too strong for Clonguish Gaels

2021 Senior Hurling Championship Round 1

Reigning Longford senior hurling champions Wolfe Tones sent out a stern warning to their title rivals; it’ll take a very good team to wrestle the JJ Duignan Cup away from their grasp.

2020 Junior Football Championship
Sun, 15 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Quarter Final), Longford Slashers 1-16 Killoe Young Emmets 2-15
Sun, 15 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Quarter Final), St. Brigid's Killashee - Clonguish W/O

Longford ladies lose to Roscommon but will get another chance to avoid relegation

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off

A strong start to the second half saw Roscommon overcome Longford in their All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off semi-final at the Kiltoom grounds on Sunday.

Juvenile A Football Cup
Tue, 10 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's 3-18 Southern Gaels 6-10
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 5-7 Granard 5-9

Juvenile B Football Cup Group 1
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Gaels 18-8 St. Vincent's 3-8
Sun, 15 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 4-7 St. Francis 4-7

Juvenile B Football Cup Group 2
Sun, 15 Aug, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og 5-12 St. Patrick's Og 5-5

Juvenile C Football
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 2), St. Dominic's 7-21 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-6

Under 15 Football Championship
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers - Carrick Sarsfields W/O
Thu, 12 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Clonguish Og 4-14 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 0-3

Under 12 Football League Group 1
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), St. Dominic's 0-30 St. Francis 0-13
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Clonguish Og 0-25 Granard 0-28
Fri, 13 Aug, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 2), St. Francis 0-13 Longford Slashers 0-32

GAA confirm new date for Tyrone v Kerry clash

Under 12 Football League Group 2
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Wolfe Tones Og 0-18 Clonbroney 0-9
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 0-21 Shannon Gaels 0-33

Under 12 Football League Group 3A
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), St. Colmcille's 0-30 Southern Gaels 0-20
Mon, 09 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St. Vincent's 0-33 St. Patrick's Og 0-6

WATCH | Longford's Jimmy Jests is still asking himself 'Did it really happen?' - did Mayo 'bate' the Dubs

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media