Following Mayo's famous victory over the Dubs at GAA headquarters yesterday evening, Longford's Jimmy Jests, was still asking himself, long after the shrill of Conor Lane's final whistle - 'Did it really happen?'
Many more were probably asking the same question however credit to the Connacht kingpins, they were worthy winners as they showed incredible steely determination to dethrone the All-Ireland champions of the past six years after extra time.
The late Denis Lynch, Longford together with five of his sons showing an outstanding group of four prize winners at Roscommon Sale in 1975
