Longford footie punter turns free bet into €5,608
A football punter in County Longford landed an incredible accumulator on the first weekend of the Premier League campaign to start the season with a four-figure win.
The anonymous winner had a €5 free bet available on their BoyleSports account and decided to place it on a whopping seventeen teams all to win across the weekend football action.
There were no hiccups in Premier League openers for Manchester United (4/7), Chelsea (1/3), Leicester (7/10) and Liverpool (1/3), while wins in lower divisions from Fulham (4/5), West Brom (8/13), Sheffield Wednesday (8/11) and Sunderland (23/20) ticked off eight of the seventeen selections.
The remaining nine focussed on action on the continent and ranged from Real Madrid at 4/9 in Spain to Spartak Moscow at 2/5 in Russia, but by the time the final whistle sounded on Saturday evening, not one of their teams had let them down.
The stunning run of victories meant the free €5 bet had been transformed into a grand total of €5,608.11.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have to congratulate our County Longford customer for making full use of a free bet in their account at the weekend to land over €5,600. To pick out seventeen teams without one blemish is some achievement so we hope they enjoy their well-deserved winnings.”
Longford ladies lose to Roscommon but will get another chance to avoid relegation
A strong start to the second half saw Roscommon overcome Longford in their All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off semi-final at the Kiltoom grounds on Sunday.
The late Denis Lynch, Longford together with five of his sons showing an outstanding group of four prize winners at Roscommon Sale in 1975
