Longford footie punter turns free bet into €5,608

A football punter in County Longford landed an incredible accumulator on the first weekend of the Premier League campaign to start the season with a four-figure win.

The anonymous winner had a €5 free bet available on their BoyleSports account and decided to place it on a whopping seventeen teams all to win across the weekend football action.

There were no hiccups in Premier League openers for Manchester United (4/7), Chelsea (1/3), Leicester (7/10) and Liverpool (1/3), while wins in lower divisions from Fulham (4/5), West Brom (8/13), Sheffield Wednesday (8/11) and Sunderland (23/20) ticked off eight of the seventeen selections.

The remaining nine focussed on action on the continent and ranged from Real Madrid at 4/9 in Spain to Spartak Moscow at 2/5 in Russia, but by the time the final whistle sounded on Saturday evening, not one of their teams had let them down.

The stunning run of victories meant the free €5 bet had been transformed into a grand total of €5,608.11.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have to congratulate our County Longford customer for making full use of a free bet in their account at the weekend to land over €5,600. To pick out seventeen teams without one blemish is some achievement so we hope they enjoy their well-deserved winnings.”