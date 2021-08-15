15/08/2021

Search our Archive

Longford footie punter turns free bet into €5,608

Longford footie punter turns free bet into €5,608

Longford footie punter turns free bet into €5,608

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A football punter in County Longford landed an incredible accumulator on the first weekend of the Premier League campaign to start the season with a four-figure win.

The anonymous winner had a €5 free bet available on their BoyleSports account and decided to place it on a whopping seventeen teams all to win across the weekend football action.

Down Memory Lane Longford | Glitz, glamour and style galore in this bumper Edgeworthstown fashion show gallery

Down Memory Lane | Many familiar faces at Longford Community Games county finals in Ballymahon from a decade ago

There were no hiccups in Premier League openers for Manchester United (4/7), Chelsea (1/3), Leicester (7/10) and Liverpool (1/3), while wins in lower divisions from Fulham (4/5), West Brom (8/13), Sheffield Wednesday (8/11) and Sunderland (23/20) ticked off eight of the seventeen selections.

The remaining nine focussed on action on the continent and ranged from Real Madrid at 4/9 in Spain to Spartak Moscow at 2/5 in Russia, but by the time the final whistle sounded on Saturday evening, not one of their teams had let them down.

The stunning run of victories meant the free €5 bet had been transformed into a grand total of €5,608.11.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have to congratulate our County Longford customer for making full use of a free bet in their account at the weekend to land over €5,600. To pick out seventeen teams without one blemish is some achievement so we hope they enjoy their well-deserved winnings.”

Longford ladies lose to Roscommon but will get another chance to avoid relegation

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off

A strong start to the second half saw Roscommon overcome Longford in their All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off semi-final at the Kiltoom grounds on Sunday.

Longford ladies lose to Roscommon but will get another chance to avoid relegation

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off

A strong start to the second half saw Roscommon overcome Longford in their All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off semi-final at the Kiltoom grounds on Sunday.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media