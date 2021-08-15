Down Memory Lane | Many familiar faces at Longford Community Games county finals in Ballymahon from a decade ago

The Longford Community Games track and field athletics finals 2021 take place next Sunday, August 22 from 10.30am in Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon and it is a huge boost for youngsters across the county.
There were no track and field finals in 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic and in this special trip Down Memory Lane, we look back at the Longford Community Games track and field athletics finals from a decade ago.
How many familiar faces can you spot in this gallery from June 2011?
We've no doubt but that this gallery of photos, captured by Michelle Ghee, will bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
