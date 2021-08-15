15/08/2021

Search our Archive

Down Memory Lane | Many familiar faces at Longford Community Games county finals in Ballymahon from a decade ago

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

The Longford Community Games track and field athletics finals 2021 take place next Sunday, August 22 from 10.30am in Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon and it is a huge boost for youngsters across the county.

Down Memory Lane | Lovely photographic memories from 2012 and the inaugural HYPE music festival in Longford

There were no track and field finals in 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic and in this special trip Down Memory Lane, we look back at the Longford Community Games track and field athletics finals from a decade ago.

How many familiar faces can you spot in this gallery from June 2011? 

Down Memory Lane Longford | Glitz, glamour and style galore in this bumper Edgeworthstown fashion show gallery

We've no doubt but that this gallery of photos, captured by Michelle Ghee, will bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media