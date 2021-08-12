12/08/2021

Down Memory Lane | Lovely photographic memories from 2012 and the inaugural HYPE music festival in Longford

Over 3,000 teenagers descended on Longford Rugby Club on Saturday, May 19, 2012 as the venue played host to the inaugural HYPE (Help Young People Everywhere) Music Festival.

Longford Leader gallery: Huge crowds descend on Magical Hype Festival 2019

The rain stayed away and the crowds didn't disappoint at Longford's Hype Festival 2019 went off to huge acclaim.

The HYPE line-up featured some of the biggest names in Irish music including The Aftermath, UV5, Storyfold, This Club, The Kanyu Tree, Roy Seven and Fergal Darcy. These were complimented by the Disco Tent, a giant games tent, a chill out tent with all-day movies, a karaoke tent, a zorbing area, a climbing wall, a bungee run, a giant slide, lazer tazer, and Gladiators.

Music fans bask in glorious sunshine at HYPE festival in Longford

HYPE is organised and promoted by The Attic Youth Café and Foróige. 

We hope this gallery of photos, captured by Shelley Corcoran, bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

