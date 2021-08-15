15/08/2021

Longford ladies lose to Roscommon but will get another chance to avoid relegation

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off

longford ladies football

Michelle Noonan pictured in action for Longford against Roscommon in the relegation play-off at the Kiltoom grounds Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

A strong start to the second half saw Roscommon overcome Longford in their All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship relegation play-off semi-final at the Kiltoom grounds on Sunday.

Roscommon . . . 3-9     Longford . . . 1-10

Roscommon scored 1-4 without reply in the 10 minutes following the half-time break. Longford got a goal from a penalty converted by Michelle Farrell in the 54th minute and cut the gap to four points one minute later but that was the closest they got against the neighbouring rivals. 

Longford captain Farrell missed a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time but it mattered little because time was up. 

Despite this disappointing defeat, Longford will get another chance to avoid relegation to the Junior grade next year when they take on the losers of Fermanagh v Offaly in the final play-off at the end of the month.

ROSCOMMON: Helena Cummins; Rachel Brady, Sinead Kenny, Megan Kelly; Ellen Irwin, Roisin Wynne, Sarah McVeigh; Jennifer Higgins (1-0), Caroline Conway; Laura Fleming (1-0), Aisling McAuliffe, Joanne Cregg (0-2); Rebecca Finan (0-7,6fs), Natalie McHugh (1-0), Rachel Fitzmaurice.

Subs:- Niamh Feeney for R  Brady (36 mins); Kate Nolan for R Fitzmaurice (46 mins); Aisling Hanly for R Finan (58 mins). 

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Ciara Mulligan (0-1), Eimear O’Brien, Orla Nevin; Aoife O’Brien, Michelle Farrell (1-5,1-0 pen,4fs); Clare Farrell, Louise Monaghan, Sarah Shannon; Michelle Noonan (0-1), Emer Heaney (0-2), Hannah Glennon.

Subs:- Lauren McGuire for A Cosgrove (42 mins); Anna McDonnell (0-1) for L Monaghan and Ciara Healy for H Glennon (53 mins); Sorcha Dawson for C Mulligan (56 mins). 

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo). 

