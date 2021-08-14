Longford hurling kings Wolfe Tones too strong for Clonguish Gaels

Martin Coyle in action for Wolfe Tones against Clonguish opponent Declan Lee in the Senior Hurling Championship game at Fay Park Pic: Syl Healy
Reigning Longford senior hurling champions Wolfe Tones sent out a stern warning to their title rivals; it’ll take a very good team to wrestle the JJ Duignan Cup away from their grasp.
Wolfe Tones . . . 2-18 Clonguish Gaels . . . 1-10
On Friday evening they got their 2021 championship campaign underway with a fine win over Clonguish Gaels at Michael Fay Park.
It was an excellent performance from the Mostrim outfit. They started the game with a real purpose and Clonguish struggled. A goal and a point from Bart Hanley near the end of the first half brought Clonguish to within five points of Wolfe Tones but that was the closest they could get to them.
Wolfe Tones got a second goal from Ian Campbell just before half-time to stretch their lead to 10 points, 2-11 to 1-4, and there was no way back for Clonguish.
WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Thomas Stakem; Adam Quinn, Cian McLoughlin, John Gaffney; Ethan Dolan, Aiden Sheridan, Daniel Connell; Luke Kelly (0-4, 3fs,1’65), Evan Tully (0-1); Maitiu O’Donohoe, Martin Coyle (0-5), Seamus Hannon (1-4); Ian Campbell (1-0), John Newman, John Mulhern (0-3,1f)
Subs:- Pierce McNally for A Quinn, Ciaran Fahy for D Connell and Tiarnan Hussey (0-1) for S Hannon (56 mins); A Quinn for Tully (injured, two minutes into stoppage time).
CLONGUISH GAELS: John O’Brien; Gerard Moore, Declan Lee, Oisin Lee; Conor Carroll, Patrick Corcoran, Michael Devlin; Bart Hanley (1-5,1-1fs), Andrew Moorehead; Jamie Rosney, Joe O’Brien (0-5,3fs), Stephen Watters; Cathal McGlynn, Alan Sorohan, Mikie McGuinness.
Sub:- Paul Horan for A Sorohan (injured, 18 mins).
Referee: Ciaran Groome (Offaly).
