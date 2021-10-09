Search

‘Old Ireland in Colour 2’ features portrait of Granard's Kitty Kiernan

Old Longford

Catherine ‘Kitty’ Kiernan (1893–1945) ; 1922, Granard: A portrait of Kitty Kiernan, who was engaged to Michael Collins when he was shot dead in August 1922

This month sees the publication of ‘Old Ireland in Colour 2’ - which like its best selling predecessor features amazing historical images painstakingly colourised and restored, accompanied by an informative and accessible short commentary.

‘Old Ireland in Colour 2’ features a portrait photo of Kitty Kiernan, who was engaged to Michael Collins when he was shot dead in August 1922.

In 2020, ‘Old Ireland in Colour 1’ became the Irish publishing phenomenon of the year, winning the An Post Irish Book Award for Best Irish-Published Book and proving to be the most valuable single title in the Irish market. The book featured in every national newspaper, on The Late Late Show, on Ryan Tubridy’s radio show – it even made the homepage of CNN.

In their eagerly anticipated sequel, John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley have delved even deeper into Ireland’s historical archives to uncover captivating photographic gems to bring to life using their unique blend of cutting-edge technology, historical research and expert colourisation.

Old Ireland in Colour 2 further celebrates the rich history of Ireland and the Irish people, from all walks of life, with all thirty-two counties represented across the full-colour title. The book is divided into six sections under the broad headings of Politics and Revolution, Children and School, Working Life, Sport and Leisure, Ireland and the World, and Urban and Rural Scenes.

With over 150 superb images, once again accompanied by insightful captions, the book is the perfect portrait of life in Ireland throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. From the chaos of the revolutionary period to the simple beauty of the islands, from the iconic to the domestic, there is something new and inspiring to be gleaned from every single page.

