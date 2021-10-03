Search

03/10/2021

Rain fails to dampen spirits as centenary of Clonfin Ambush commemorated

Clonfin Commemoration

A parade led by a Defence Forces Colour Party, followed by the Peter Keenan Branch of the ONE and Longford Pipe Band

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council, in partnership with the Clonfin Commemoration Committee marked the centenary of the ambush at Clonfin at the weekend, with two memorable events at the site between Ballinalee and Granard.

On Saturday, Sr Maeve Brady RSM, a daughter of Tom Brady, one of the North Longford Flying Column members, gave an inspiring talk about the ambush at the Clonfin memorial site.

Her account was interspersed with music and song, prayer and a reflection. She also had photographs and other items from the per attendees to view.

Clonfin Ambush: North Longford Flying Column’s finest hour as the elite British forces surrender to Seán Mac Eoin

The War of Independence in County Longford: 100th Anniversary of Clonfin Ambush

Seán Ó Súilleabháin, renowned local author and historian, has been researching Longford’s part in the War of Independence for the past four years, for a book which he hopes to publish later this year. 2020 & 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of some key events in the War of Independence. Indeed, 1920 and 1921 were momentous years in Longford’s history and the deeds of Seán Mac Eoin and his Flying Column were legendary. We are delighted that Seán Ó Súilleabháin is sharing some of his research with Longford Leader readers as he looks back on that era, and this week he looks at the Clonfin Ambush of February 2, 1921, when the elite British forces surrendered to Seán Mac Eoin. The author would welcome any feedback or comments at sosuilleabhain9@gmail.com

Time to Remember: A Journey of Reconciliation by Granard's Sr Maeve Brady

99th Clonfin Commemoration: Remembering brave fighters at a time when Longford needs new visionary leaders

John Connell's address at the 99th Anniversary commemoration of the Clonfin Ambush in 2020

On Sunday afternoon, an official ceremony was held at the site for the families of the twenty-one members of the North Longford Flying Column.

Unfortunately, continuing restrictions on gatherings, due to Covid-19, meant that it could not be open to all, as in previous years.

Relatives travelled from as far away as Cork, Wicklow and Wexford to attend the event and remember and reflect on the bravery of their ancestors.

Official Ceremony

The event began with a parade from the Granard side of the site, which was led by a Defence Forces Colour Party, followed by the Peter Keenan Branch of the ONE and Longford Pipe Band.

In recognition of this centenary year, sons and daughters and other close relatives of the Flying Column members were involved, along with the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan, local Oireachtas representatives and elected members of Longford County Council.

Sheila Reilly, Head of Editorial Development with the Irish Examiner, was MC at the ceremony, which had the elements that are part of the annual commemoration.

The Band of 2nd Brigade of the Defence Forces, based in Custume Barracks, Athlone, provided the music, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Peggy Nolan, opened proceedings and anumber of relatives also participated in the ceremony.

Guest Speaker

The guest speaker was leading historian on the Revolutionary period Professor Marie Coleman of Queen’s University Belfast who is the author of the book County Longford and the Irish Revolution 1910-1923.

In her address, she spoke of the wider significance of the ambush in the War of Independence. She also spoke about the Auxiliaries and gave some interesting insights into their lives and backgrounds.

Sr Maeve Brady RSM wrote a very evocative poem about the event naming all the twenty-one local men who took part, and this poem was read by Eileen Boyle, a local secondary school student.

The event concluded with an ecumenical prayer service, led by Fr Tom Murray, Parish Priest of Clonbroney, and Rev Christiaan Snell, Minister-in-Charge of the Edgeworthstown group of parishes. They remembered the flying column members and the four Auxiliaries who lost their lives as a result of the ambush.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media