REVEALED | Longford Snapshots grand final winner who receives €600 worth of prizes

After four weeks of voting we can reveal that the winner of our very popular Snapshots competition is the entry from Eileen Smyth featuring her granddaughter Sasha jumping on the bed to send her nanny some hugs and kisses.

Eileen's winning entry received 34% of the overall vote.



A number of weeks ago, we issued a call to the people of Longford to dust off their treasured photographs and send them in to us to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes - €600 worth of prizes from our sponsors Fiona's Hair Studio, Áines, Beyond the Call of Beauty, Supermac’s / Papa Johns, Hanlon’s Gala and Kanes Travel!

Each week over the course of three weeks, we asked for your help in choosing which two entries made it to the grand final and the results are in.



Longford #Snapshots Grand Final poll result

Eileen Smyth 34%

Kevin Kane 32%

Fiona Rowley 12%

David McVeigh 12%

Catherine Mollaghan 6%

Mary Curran 4%

POLL: Snapshots Grand Final - Vote for your favourite from the chosen six!



The winning picture - courtesy of Eileen Smyth - is of Eileen's granddaughter Sasha, who lives in Dublin, and is one she treasures dearly as she doesn't see her as much as she would like.

Eileen explained: “This is my Granddaughter Sasha, caught while jumping on the bed.

“Sasha manages to cheer me up every time she visits me. I don't see her much now as she lives in Dublin and because I am in pain 24/7 I don't get to visit her as much as I would love to.”

“Sasha is a shy little gem with a heart of gold. To win would mean I could share the prize with her. She deserves a little happiness.”

Congratulations to Eileen who wins €600 worth of prizes from our Longford Snapshots sponsors Fiona's Hair Studio, Áines, Beyond the Call of Beauty, Supermac’s / Papa Johns, Hanlon’s Gala and Kanes Travel!